Nairobi commuter trains resume after Christmas break

A Kenya Railways commuter train. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Nairobi residents will start using the commuter trains from Monday, the Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) has announced.

KRC acting managing director Philip Mainga told the Business Daily that the trains will be working beginning Monday, in a move set to offer relief for city residents who commute.

The cheaper commuter trains operating on Ruiru, Embakasi, Kikuyu and Syokimau routes were suspended on December 23, due to reduced number of commuters.

However, link train that operates between Nairobi central station and Nairobi terminus has been operating during the holiday period.

“The trains will be operating beginning January 6. We do not intend to add routes. We intend to sustain operations in the routes we have been operating within the city for now,” said Mr Mainga on Friday.

The cheaper trains charge between Sh40 and Sh60. Its 10 coaches carries between 150 and 170 passengers per trip.

There are morning, mid-morning, afternoon and evening services.

Kenya Railways has been working round the clock to revamp its operations within the city.

Last November, it announced a commuter service from the CBD to Syokimau via Nairobi Terminus.

Under the schedule, the first train leaves Syokimau at 6.30am to arrive in the city centre at 7.22am, while the second leaves 7:40am and arrives at 8:23am.

In the evening, the first train leaves the CBD at 5.30pm while the second departs at 7.20pm.