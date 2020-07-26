News Nairobi filmmakers take lion’s share of stimulus funds

Treasury building. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Nairobi filmmakers took the lion’s shares of the Sh8.5 million disbursed under the State's work for pay programme.

Thirty four filmmakers received cash stipends ranging from Sh200,000 to Sh400,000 for their creative works in different genres — including from film, fictional drama, documentary, animation and reality television shows.

The stipends programme was sanctioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta in March as part of the stimulus package meant pledge to cushion workers and small business from the negative economic impact of Covid-19.

The programme that has since been extended to other counties, targeting filmmakers who develop content that resonates with the public in relation to Covid-19 and its social-economic impact. The content developed will be communicated and distributed through various channels (print, digital and social media) to the target audience in a way that appeals and drives them to watch, listen and understand what is being communicated.

The Kenya Film Commission chief executive, Timothy Owase, said they received received 98 applications from Bungoma, Kiambu, Mombasa, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Kwale, Nairobi, Makueni, Machakos, Kajiado and Muranga.

advertisement

Others were from Busia, Siaya, Trans Nzoia, Nandi, Tharaka Nithi, Elgeyo Marakwet, Homabay, Kericho, Bomet, Narok, Baringo and Embu.

Artistes submitting their projects were required to be registered with the commission or a film association for their works to be considered for the stipends.