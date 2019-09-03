News New British envoy sets sights on anti-graft war

British High Commissioner to Nairobi, Jane Marriott. PHOTO | COURTESY

The new British High Commissioner to Nairobi, Jane Marriott, Tuesday presented her credentials to President Uhuru Kenyatta marking the official change of guard in the Nairobi diplomatic post.

Ms Marriott, the first female British envoy to Kenya, was picked to succeed Nic Hailey whose five-year tenure ended in June.

Her appointment comes as the two countries step up efforts to fight corruption with Britain saying that corrupt Kenyans and State officials face possible asset seizures and future travel restrictions to the European country.

“We stand today as two vibrant and modern countries, crucial to the success of our respective regions and with important roles in the Commonwealth and in supporting the rules-based international system,” Ms Marriott said yesterday when she presented her credentials.

The UK last year agreed to fund expansion of the counter improvised explosive device training facility at the Humanitarian Peace Support School in Nairobi set to be completed in November next year.

