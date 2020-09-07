News New World Bank head to oversee Sh1.3trn projects in East Africa

Keith Hansen has been appointed as World Bank's country director for Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia and Uganda. PHOTO | COURTESY

World Bank has picked American national Keith Hansen to oversee 100 projects worth Sh1.3 trillion in East Africa.

Mr Hansen will start his new role as the bank's country director for Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia and Uganda, based in Nairobi, on Tuesday, September 8.

He takes over from Carlos Felipe Jaramillo who becomes World Bank's vice president for Latin America and the Caribbean region.

Mr Hansen, who previously served as a senior advisor to the international lender's chief executive, is expected to work closely with the four countries in responding to their diverse development challenges including post-Covid-19 recovery.

"His appointment comes at a time when the governments of Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, and Uganda are confronting both the immediate and longer-term health and economic impacts of the Covid-19 crisis," the World Bank said in a statement on Monday.

Mr Hansen has over 30 years experience in development practice and has also held various posts in the bank including global practice solutions vice president and a similar role in human development. He also served as the sector manager for health, nutrition and population.