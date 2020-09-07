News
New World Bank head to oversee Sh1.3trn projects in East AfricaMonday, September 7, 2020 16:05
World Bank has picked American national Keith Hansen to oversee 100 projects worth Sh1.3 trillion in East Africa.
Mr Hansen will start his new role as the bank's country director for Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia and Uganda, based in Nairobi, on Tuesday, September 8.
He takes over from Carlos Felipe Jaramillo who becomes World Bank's vice president for Latin America and the Caribbean region.
Mr Hansen, who previously served as a senior advisor to the international lender's chief executive, is expected to work closely with the four countries in responding to their diverse development challenges including post-Covid-19 recovery.
"His appointment comes at a time when the governments of Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, and Uganda are confronting both the immediate and longer-term health and economic impacts of the Covid-19 crisis," the World Bank said in a statement on Monday.
Mr Hansen has over 30 years experience in development practice and has also held various posts in the bank including global practice solutions vice president and a similar role in human development. He also served as the sector manager for health, nutrition and population.
He holds law and political science degrees form Stanford and Yale universities respectively and a masters in public affairs from Princeton University.