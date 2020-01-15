News New twist in Awori, Konzolo firms’ land row

Former Vice President Awori. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Sh8 billion Karen land at the centre of a dispute pitting a firm associated with retired Vice President Moody Awori, widow of ex-Nairobi PC John Mburu belongs to former managing trustee of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Josephat Konzolo, a lawyer who processed the transaction testified.

Lawyer Macmillan Mutiso told Justice Elijah Obaga 134-acre percel was sold to Telesource.Com Ltd (linked with Mr Konzolo) by a vendor John Mugo Kamau in 1998 for Sh96 million.

Mr Mutiso, who prepared the sale agreement said a search conducted at the Lands Registry established that Mr Kamau was the registered owner of the upmarket property.

He was testifying in the ownership dispute prime property between Mr Awori’s Muchanga Investments Limited (MIL), Telesource, the family of the late Carmelina Mburu among others.

“I conducted a search at the lands office then established the land was registered in the name of Mr Kamau,” Mr Mutiso responded when he was questioned by Telesource lawyer Hiram Kago.

The judge heard the advocate acted for both Mr Kamau and Mr Konzolo in the transaction which was concluded within three years .

MIL through lawyer Cecil Miller and Peter Wena have sued Habenga Holdings Ltd, Jina Enterprises Ltd, Telesource.Com Ltd, Ms Mburu (now deceased), the Director of Surveyors, the Lands Ministry, the Director of Physical Planning and the Chief Lands Registrar over the ownership of the upmarket property.