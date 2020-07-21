News Ngong Road interchange at Prestige to ease traffic

The newly upgraded Ngong Road will have an interchange at the Prestige plaza area to create a seamless connection with the Kibera link road traversing the slum to Lang’ata road.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority plans to award the contract for the remaining one kilometre stretch on the Sh2 billion Ngong Road-Kibera-Kungu Karumba-Lang’ata link road across the slum. This is after residents were evicted in 2018 to create room for the road that had been in plans for more than three decades.

Kura communication manager John Cheboi said the road agency had completed 78 per cent of the road that links Ngong Road and Lang’ata Road with the middle section crossing Ngong River in Kibera now the only missing link.

“We have done the 3.2 kilometres of the dualling and that section, which is largely a bridge across Ngong River, had not been included as the difficulties in acquiring the wayleave made things a bit uncertain. The design is complete and the contract has been awarded. It will be signed any time from now,” said Mr Cheboi.

The exchange at Ngong road is expected to reduce gridlock at the intersection between the Ring Road Kilimani and the new Ngong Road-Kibera-Kungu Karumba-Lang’ata link road.

The agency will now have to increase the budget for the Kibera link road by hundreds of millions in what may also extend the long wait for the link road that has featured in plans for upgrading Nairobi’s road network since the 1970s.

The road which was also identified in the 2006 Master Plan for Urban Transport in Nairobi as a medium-term (2015) target had met headwinds with the resistance from residents whose evictions were finally done in 2018.

At least 30,000 Kibera residents, including schools and children homes, were affected to pave the way for the link road

The link road, which is part of the government plan to ease traffic congestion in the city is being carried out by H.Young (EA) Limited.

Kura has also invited bids for the construction of three footbridges along Ngong Road, adding to the design afterthoughts that has seen the firm invite to tender for additional works way after the roads are done.