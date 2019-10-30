News No meal for judges as Judiciary braces for deep budget cut

Chief Registrar for Judiciary Anne Amadi. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

The Judiciary will from November 1 suspend provision of tea, meal allowance and newspapers to its staff, including judges and magistrates, following a budgetary cut by the National Treasury.

In Nyeri, Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo in a memo attached to another by Chief Registrar of Judiciary Anne Amadi has directed the staff to ensure all electronic devices such as computers are used sparingly and switched off when not in use.

Ms Amadi, in her memo, directed heads of the financial spending units within the Judiciary to put in place measures to ensure efficient utilisation of the “available meagre resources”.

Several activities already budgeted for in the second quarter of this financial year have been put on hold.

Ms Amadi said the circular from the Treasury proposed drastic reduction from both recurrent and development budget by Sh1.493 billion and Sh1.404 billion, respectively.

The recurrent budget was reduced by 50 percent. The affected expenditures include communication, supplies and services, transport for both domestic and foreign travels, printing, advertising, training expenses, hospitality, office and general supplies.

Others include fuel, routine maintenance of vehicles and refurbishment of buildings.