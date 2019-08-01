News Nova Pioneer eyes Mombasa in schools expansion plans

Nova Pioneer co-founder Christopher Khaemba during an interview at the Nation Centre in Nairobi on Tuesday. PHOTO | WILLIAM OERI

Nova Pioneer now plans to put up at least 10 primary and secondary schools by 2022, its co-founder and former Alliance High School principal Christopher Khaemba has said.

He said once they complete the construction of two secondary schools in Eldoret at Sh1.5 billion, the focus will shift to Mombasa.

Mr Khaemba added that there are four Nova Pioneer secondary and three primary schools and the remaining three would be put up in Mombasa.

For the Eldoret project, Mr Khaemba said they are doing the project jointly with the Local Authorities Pensions Trust (Laptrust) that has leased the land for the same.

“The investment will see innovative approaches to the Kenya national curriculum to prepare learners to be 21st-century innovators and leaders,” he said. The institutions, separate boys and girls schools, would ready by January 2020.

He said each would offer Kenyan curriculum based on world-class education.

Nova Pioneer East Africa managing director Danae Pauli said the move was informed by the rising need for world-class education to compete in today’s world, thanks to the technology that has made it a global village.

‘‘We are a Pan-African network because we believe that change that will make a difference in the continent goes beyond a single school.

“By connecting our students across our network and the world beyond through our international standard education adopting the Kenyan curriculum, we will make the necessary difference in our students’ lives,” said Ms Pauli.

Laptrust Chief Executive Hosea Kili said the institution is indeed a welcome move in Eldoret following the establishment of the first Nova Pioneer School in Tatu City.

Laptrust, through the partnership, will enhance returns for its members and ensure healthy funding for sustainability for the fund.

The organisation will own the land and the buildings accordingly.

Located near Eldoret town, the full-boarding secondary schools will be developed separately on a 20-acre piece of land.