Homes of assembly speaker, MP raided in Kisumu mall graft probe

Kisumu County Assembly Speaker Onyango Oloo outside the EAAC offices in Kisumu on June 4, 2019. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI | NMG

Anti-corruption detectives Tuesday raided the homes of former officials of the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA), including a county assembly speaker and an MP, in connection with alleged financial improprieties in the construction of the Sh4.2 billion LBDA mall in Kisumu.

The officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) conducted a search at Kisumu County Assembly speaker Onyango Oloo's homes in Milimani and Mamboleo in Kisumu and the one Nairobi at 6 a.m.

The county assembly speaker was later taken for interrogation at the EACC's regional offices in Kisumu.

Mr Oloo served as the LBDA chairman before his election as county assembly speaker.

The homes of former LBDA managing director Peter Abok in Muhoroni and Bobasi MP Innocent Obiri, who served in the procurement department, were also raided.

At Mr Obiri’s home at Nyamebondo village in Kisii County, the sleuths spent several hours waiting for him to travel from Nairobi.