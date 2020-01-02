News Parliament orders Sh1.9bn dams audit

A resident in Tiaty, Baringo County points to an emptied water pan on May 22, 2018. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Parliament has ordered a special audit of Sh1.9 billion the Irrigation ministry spent on construction of small dams and water pans across the country.

The National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) found during its field visits that most of the dams and water pans were incomplete, their original designs altered while others were dilapidated and not in use.

“The committee recommends that within three months upon adoption of this report, the Auditor-General undertakes a special audit on the viability and value for money in the construction,” said Opiyo Wandayi, who chairs PAC.

The committee, in a report adopted by Parliament last month, said it could not ascertain value for money in some of the projects that the Irrigation ministry tendered for construction in the financial years 2016/17 and 2017/18.

“The committee observed that some of the sampled projects were not complete in terms of percentage as stated by the State department.

advertisement

“This includes Sirata water pan in Samburu County, Chasimba small dam in Kilifi County, Baragoni water pan in Lamu County, Mutune water pan and Mwanduru small dam in Kwale County,” Mr Wandayi said in the report.

HISTORICAL DISPARITIES

Fred Segor, the then Principal Secretary for Irrigation, told the watchdog committee the department allocated Sh865.3 million for construction of small dams and water pans in 2016/17.

Prof Segor is currently the Wildlife PS.

The amount was meant for 84 water projects under Phase 1. He said all the 84 projects were developed between March and June 2017.

In 2017/18, the ministry allocated Sh995 million to pay outstanding debts for 66 water pans/small dams, three community household projects and 53 boreholes drilled, equipped with 20,000 cubic-metre tanks.

Prof Segor acknowledged that the projects had historical disparities, with some complete, and others near or in various stages of completion.