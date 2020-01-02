News Police on spot over stalled probe into Sh5.4m State vehicle theft

The Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai. FILE PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

The Inspector-General of Police is on the spot over failure to complete investigations into the theft of a top of the range government vehicle seven years ago.

The vehicle, registration number GKA 152Q, which was also assigned civilian number plate KAY 953F was attached to a former principal secretary. It was valued at Sh5,460,000 and was reported lost at Mlolongo, Machakos County, under unclear circumstances on August 24, 2013 at around 9pm.

The vehicle was assigned to former Environment principal secretary Richard Lesiyampe.

Dr Lesiyampe’s son and his driver were in custody of the vehicle when it was stolen.

“The ministry has recently written a follow up letter to the Inspector General of Police on this matter. The ministry is also making efforts to address this matter and ultimately resolve it conclusively,” Ibrahim Mohamed, the then Principal Secretary for the State Department of Environment told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Dr Mohamed has since been moved to the Ministry of Defence in the same role.

Boniface Mwaura Kimani, the driver of the vehicle reported the matter as a carjacking at the Kileleshwa Police Station (CR142/64/2013) on same day the theft occurred.

He also reported the matter to Dr Lesiyampe through the transport officer but the matter is still under investigation by the National Police Service.

The National Assembly watchdog committee chaired by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi said non-completion of investigations into the matter had stalled prosecution of the suspects.

“As such, none of the suspects had been convicted. The matter remains unresolved until the court case is completed,” Mr Wandayi said in a report adopted by the House last month.

The committee reached the findings following the scrutiny of former Auditor-General Edward Ouko’s report on the financial statements of the State Department of Environment for the year to June 2017.