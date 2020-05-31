News Post-Corona recovery plan tops agenda as MPs return

National Assembly in session. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The post-pandemic recovery plan, the appointment of the next Auditor-General and the State takeover of Kenya Airways top the list of priority business as Parliament reconvenes Tuesday after a month-long recess.

The lawmakers are expected to discuss President Uhuru Kenyatta's Sh53.7 billion stimulus package aimed at jump-starting an economy that has been ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic.

MPs will either amend the plan or approve it as presented to the public last week.

As part of a stimulus package, the government plans to hire 200,000 youths to clean towns, 10,000 teachers and 5,000 health workers, 1,000 ICT interns to support digital learning, 5,500 community scouts under the Kenya Wildlife Service and thousands of casual labourers to rehabilitate roads across the country.

Businesses in the ailing tourism sector will also receive soft loans.

They are also expected to use the sessions to end months of waiting for an Auditor-General to replace Edward Ouko, who retired in August last year.

The selection panel will on Wednesday complete interviewing the 10 shortlisted candidates.

The panel has seven days from Wednesday to forward three names to the President, who will in turn pick and send one to the National Assembly within seven days for approval or rejection.

Former Treasury official Mutua Kilaka leads the new selection panel after a previous one led by former Deloitte executive Sammy Onyango said that it was unable to find a suitable replacement for Mr Ouko after interviewing 17 candidates.

The push to nationalise loss-making Kenya Airways gained momentum after the National Assembly committee on Transport drafted the National Aviation Management Bill 2020 that is now at the State Law Office for refinement before tabling in the House.

The Cabinet had already approved the Bill seeking to guide implementation of an earlier parliamentary report that recommended the takeover of the national carrier to save it from collapse.