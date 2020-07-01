News Record 307 new Covid-19 cases cast doubt on reopening plan

Ministry of Health (MoH) Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya confirmed a record 307 new cases of Covid-19 Tuesday, raising the national tally to 6,673 and casting a dark shadow over calls to reopen the economy from Monday.

The number of cases represent 8.5 percent of the 3,591 samples tested over the last 24 hours. In May, the infection rate of the samples collected ranged from 3 to 3.5 percent.

Ministry of Health (MoH) Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the growth in Covid-19 numbers was due to the lack of adherence to the containment measures.

“As of now, 41 out of 47 counties have recorded a case of the disease, with Nairobi and Mombasa being the most affected. At this rate it is just a matter of time before the virus spreads to the remaining six counties,” said Dr Aman.

“Clearly, laxity by a majority of our people in adherence to the containment measures is aiding the spread of the virus.”

advertisement

Dr Aman said Kenya will continue to record increased cases between July and September as the country nears its projected peak and with expanded testing capacity.

He urged Kenyans to take personal responsibility by avoiding public gatherings and keenly observing the containment measures that include social distancing and hygiene.

“The huge numbers can only be halted if we cooperate with the government, by strictly adhering to the containment measures we have advised. Maintaining social and physical distancing, washing our hands with soap and water and wearing face masks at all times in public places.”

Out of the total 6,673 cases reported to date, 186 are healthcare workers who have mostly contracted the virus in the line of duty.