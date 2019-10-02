News Registrar reinstates Sossion as Knut boss after court order

Knut Secretary-General Wilson Sossion. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

The trade unions regulator has revoked the appointment of Hesbon Otieno as acting secretary-general of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) and reinstated Wilson Sossion.

Registrar of Trade Unions Elizabeth Gicheha, in a letter dated September 30 and addressed to Mr Sossion’s lawyer Judy Guserwa, indicated that the the nominated MP will continue to execute his role as secretary- general following last month’s labour court ruling.

“I certify this to be a true copy from the Registrar of Trade Unions of officials of Knut head office as at 30 September, 2019,” said the letter to the lawyer.

In August, Knut’s national executive council ignored a court order stopping a meeting to oust Mr Sossion and picked Mr Otieno for the acting secretary-general position.

However, late last month Employment and Labour Relations Court judge Hellen Wasilwa that Mr Sossion was still the legally recognised Knut boss and reprimanded the union’s executive organ for defying court orders.

Mr Sossion will remain the secretary-general pending hearing and determination of the case.

Attempts by the union officials to also replace Mr Sossion as a signatory in banks flopped.

On Monday, the combative Knut boss resumed work after months and asked his colleagues to join him and build the union.

In a letter to all branch executive secretaries, Mr Sossion said activities had resumed at the head office and that the staff were at hand to serve members.