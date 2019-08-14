News Relief for motorists as fuel pump prices drop

Motorists will pay less for petrol and diesel after the energy sector regulator announced a cut on fuel prices for the month beginning July 15.

Super petrol and diesel prices at the pump are set to drop by Sh2.86 and Sh3.28 respectively.

Kerosene, mainly used by poor households for lighting and cooking, increased by Sh1.98.

Motorists in Nairobi will now pay Sh112.53 for a litre of super petrol and Sh100.60 for diesel. A litre of kerosene will retail at Sh103.95.

Under the new rates, a litre of petrol and diesel in Mombasa will be Sh109.89 and Sh97.97.

"The changes in this month's prices have been as a consequence of the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreasing by 5.64 percent from $528.26 per cubic metre in June 2019 to $498.46 per cubic metre in July 2019," Energy and Petroleum regulatory Authority (EPRA) said in a statement.