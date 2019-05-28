News Reprieve for betting firms as High Court quashes ban on outdoor ads

A gambler at a casino in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The High Court Tuesday quashed the ban on outdoor gambling advertisements that was to take effect end of May.

Justice Mativo ruled that the directive is unconstitutional. He said the manner in which the order was made was procedurally unfair.

The ban by the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) affected all key income sources for advertising firms including billboards, banners and motor vehicle branding.

The new rules banned advertising of gambling on all social media platforms and advertising of gambling activities on television and radio between 6am and 10pm.