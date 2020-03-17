News Restaurants turn to home delivery, takeaway service

A Java outlet in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Restaurants in Nairobi are opting for takeaways and home deliveries instead of in-house sales in an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Popular eateries, including Java, Artcaffe and Mama Rocks, have issued statements indicating that they are offering takeaway services, with some branches converted to purely takeaway restaurants.

“We will limit seating space in branches so as to adhere to the recommended one-metre-apart social distancing. Further to that, some of our branches shall operate on restricted hours so we can carry out additional deep cleaning,” said Java in a statement to its customers.

Artcaffe Group has put in place similar measures to protect its customers from the virus.

“We are working with our delivery team and partners to ensure we can provide an in-home dining option with food safety and hygiene all the way to your door. We are implementing 'leave outside door' option,” said Artcaffe.

advertisement

“We realise some families will be spending a lot more time at home and we will be launching a range of additional dine-at-home menu packages and options.”

Delivery app service Glovo has reported a 30 percent increase in grocery and pharmacy orders compared to the previous week as customers opt to use delivery services as opposed to visiting actual stores.

Jumia Food has also reported an increase in the grocery and pharmacy segments as a result of the directive to avoid crowded public spaces such as malls.

“As a result of Kenyans taking the necessary precautions to stay safe with their families, home deliveries from our partner restaurants has increased. In particular, the delivery of everyday products from our partners like Carrefour, Zucchini, Goodlife Pharmacies and Reckitt Benkiser,” said Shreenal Ruparelia, the managing director Kenya Jumia Food.

Some of the restaurants have also implemented a cash-free protocol, restricting payments to mobile money. In its statement, Mama Rocks said it will only accept cash at a designated till and that its waiters would not be handling cash.

Eateries have partnered with delivery services, including Uber Eats, GLovo, Yum and Jumia Food, to get to consumers.

“Customers will no longer have to sign for orders upon delivery. We will also have contactless deliveries - every time a delivery is handed over you will not need to sign the courier's device. What's more, they will leave the order on your doorstep whenever possible and ring the bell,” said Priscilla Muhiu, the Glovo head of marketing and growth for Africa.