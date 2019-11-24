News Safaricom restores data, voice services after major outage

Safaricom #ticker:SCOM on Sunday restored its data and voice services that were hit by outages since Saturday evening.

In a statement posted on its Twitter handle, the company said it had successfully restored all services following intermittent network challenges that affected its customers.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused and thank for your patience,” the company said.

The glitch, which started on Saturday evening, resulted in backlash as subscribers took to social media to expressed their dissatisfactions.

Service outages are increasingly putting telcos at the risk of penalties from the Communication Authority of Kenya (CA), which is permitted by law to sanction any telecommunication company that inconveniences customers through service outage as a result of omission on its part.

CA says the fine could be from a minimum of Sh500,000 to a maximum of 0.2 per cent of a telco's annual gross turnover should it be established that the downtime was caused by omission on the side of the telco.