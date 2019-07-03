News Safaricom to close shops in honour of Bob Collymore

A Safaricom shop in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Safaricom #ticker:SCOM will close all its shops Thursday for four hours in honour of the departed chief Executive Bob Collymore.

In a statement Wednesday, the firm said all its shops will be closed countrywide from 10:30am to 2:30pm, during a memorial service which will be held at the All Saints Cathedral, Nairobi.

“As a mark of respect for our cherished leader, Safaricom shall be closing all our shops countrywide on Thursday, 4th July 2019 between the hours of 10.30am and 2.30pm,” said the firm in a statement Wednesday.

The late Collymore suffered acute Myeloid Leukaemia, which starts in the blood-forming cells of the bone marrow, leading to his death Monday.

His body was cremated at a private event in Nairobi on Tuesday, where only family and close friends were allowed to attend.

advertisement

Wednesday, the firm appointed Kenya Airways #ticker:KQ chairman Michael Joseph as the firm’s interim chief executive following the death of Bob Collymore Monday.

Safaricom Company’s secretary Kathrynne Maundu said the appointment takes effect with immediate effect, until the board fills up the position on a permanent basis.