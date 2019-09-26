advertisement
Sanlam announces early retirement plan for its staff

Thursday, September 26, 2019 11:10
By CONSTANT MUNDA
Patrick Tumbo
Sanlam Kenya CEO Patrick Tumbo. FILE PHOTO | NMG 

Sanlam Kenya has announced a voluntary early retirement programme primarily targeting staff aged 50 and above in its insurance business.

Sanlam employees have been given a week until October 4 to apply for the scheme, which is also open to also staff below 50 years.

Chief executive Patrick Tumbo said on Thursday the management has discretion to decide who leaves based on skills they require.

The plan will be fully executed by end of October.

More to follow

