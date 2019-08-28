News Section of Thika Road to be closed this weekend

A section of Thika Road. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Heavy congestion is expected this weekend at Ruaraka area section of Thika Road which will be closed to facilitate installation of overpass concrete beams.

The beams are for a planned Outer Ring Road overpass that is poised to ease movement of traffic between the two major arteries in the east parts of the city.

In a statement to members of the public, Kenya Urban Authority(Kura) said the contractor, Sinohydro Corporation of China, intends to install the concrete beam between August 31 and September 1.

“Thika Bound Service Road at Ruaraka Interchange shall be partly closed on Saturday, August 31st & Sunday 1st September , 2019 from 6 AM to 5 PM to enable installation of concrete beams for Outer Ring road junction overpass,” Kura said in a tweet.

The closure will disrupt flow of traffic on the expressway that has been a major relief for motorists as all vehicles heading out of Nairobi towards Thika and those joining or leaving Outer Ring road will have to squeeze themselves on the two lane Ruaraka overpass.

advertisement