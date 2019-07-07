News Nova, pension fund break ground for Sh1.6bn Eldoret schools

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago. FILE PHOTO | NMG

An international investor has started construction of a Sh1.6 billion ultra-modern education complex in Eldoret town.

The project is a partnership between Nova Pioneer Schools and Local Authorities Pensions Trust (Laptrust).

Governor Jackson Mandago, while presiding over the groundbreaking ceremony for the project on Monday, said the devolved unit would support investors.

“This region is an ideal destination for investment and we will continue offering a conducive environment for investors. We want to ensure that Eldoret remains the best investor-friendly hub where investors are comfortable putting their money,” said the county boss.

The project sits on a 20-acre piece of land and will have two schools – one for boys and the other for girls – in one compound but functioning semi-autonomously with separate administration blocks for the two categories.

The schools will also have modern classrooms equipped with technology that enhances learning, boarding facilities as well as grounds for sport and club activities.

According to Mr Mandago, investors have injected Sh10 billion into Eldoret since the 2017 election. He said this was a clear indication they had faith in the region.

East Africa Nova Schools Managing Director Danae Pauli lauded the county government.

“Eldoret town has a lot of opportunities for investment being the home of athletics and agricultural hub,” she said.