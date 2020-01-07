News Two suspected Shabaab militants killed in Dadaab police post attack

A communication mast whish was destroyed by Al-Shabaab in Elwak, Mandera County on January 20, 2018. PHOTO | COURTESY

Four civilians and two suspected al-Shabaab militants were killed around 2.30am Tuesday morning after attackers attempted to invade a police post in Dadaab, Garissa County.

An official statement from the police says a teacher and a small child were among the innocent lives lost in the pre-dawn attack.

One police officer and three children were injured during the shoot out with the attackers and are currently receiving treatment at a nearby health facility.

North-Eastern Regional Police Commander Paul Soi confirmed the attack that saw two AK-47 assault rifles and two IEDs recovered.

"I can confirm that there was an attack which happened early this morning where four civilians were killed and two militants were gunned down," he said.

The attackers are said to have been targeting a communications mast in Saretho area.

He said the Somalia-based militia group was targeting the mast before the attackers were repelled by security officers.

A multi-agency security team is currently combing the area.

GROWING ATTACKS

The latest incident comes just two days after al-Shabaab militants carried out an attack on the Manda Bay naval base in Lamu County where three Americans died.

The terror group has escalated its attacks in Kenya and Somalia in recent months amid increased vigilance and patrols by local security authorities.

Just last Thursday, three people were killed and three others seriously injured when suspected Al Shabaab militants attacked a Lamu-bound bus.

The attack occurred at Nyongoro area, a notorious hotspot for Shabaab attacks targeted at passenger vehicles and security agencies.

The terrorists are said to have tried to stop the bus but the driver sped off, forcing them to spray the bus with bullets.

Wajir, Garissa and Mandera counties have borne the brunt of frequent attacks from the Somalia-based militants.

10 days ago, the group staged another IED attack in Wajir County which left two Special Forces officers dead and seven others seriously injured.

Police reports indicate that their Toyota Landcruiser hit the landmine between Khorof Kharar and Kutulo area when the officers who were based at Kutulo camp were returning to their station after a routine patrol.

On December 6 last year, eleven people lost their lives while six escaped with minor injuries after suspected Shabaab militants attacked a Mandera-bound bus

Among the victims were eight Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) officers stationed at Elram, in Mandera who were returning to their workstations. Other victims included a teacher, doctor and a civilian.

Two months ago, 11 General Service Unit (GSU) officers stationed at HarHar GSU camp in Garissa County died when their vehicle hit an IED along Damajale-Harehare road close to the Kenya-Somalia border.

In June, seven administration police officers who were on a routine patrol in Konton, Wajir East lost their lives when their Toyota Land Cruiser ran over an IED.

KIDNAPPINGS

The Shabaab militants have also carried out a series of kidnappings the Northern region.

On December 17, four construction workers were abducted by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Wel Garas area in Wajir East.

Wajir East Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Omar Beja told the nation that the victims were undertaking road construction works between Riba and Konton before the incident.

One of the victims, a driver, managed to escape from the assailants.