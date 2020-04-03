News Six-year-old child dies as Kenya coronavirus cases rise to 122

Health Chief Administration Secretary Mercy Mwangangi giving updates on Kenya's Covid-19 cases at Afya House, Nairobi on April 3, 2020. PHOTO | MOH

Coronavirus cases in Kenya stand at 122 after 12 more people tested positive.

Health Chief Administration Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said in a briefing Friday that the patients are 11 Kenyans and a Somali citizen.

Dr Mwangangi also announced that a six-year-old has died from the virus. She said the young patient was at the Kenyatta National Hospital had an underlying health condition.

The child’s death brings to four, the number of patients who have died of the disease.

At the briefing, Trade Cabinet Secretary Betty Maina said the country has scaled up the production of face masks and other protective gear, which will bring the costs.

