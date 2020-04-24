News Soko flour maker donates food packs to corona-hit families

Capwell Industries, manufacturers of Soko maize flour, staff donate food ration packs to elderly, vulnerable and disabled families in Thika sub-county. PHOTO | COURTESY

Food and beverage processor Capwell Industries has pledged donation worth Sh20 million of its processed maize flour brand Soko for distribution to hunger-stricken families in Kiambu County.

Chief executive Rajan Shah said another Sh2 million had been donated to Kiambu County government with further plans underway to join hands with ongoing government efforts to ease suffering among Kenyans during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Times such as these call for individuals, communities, public and private sectors to rally and support each other. As an indigenous Kenyan company, we have always been unwavering in standing with Kenyans for better or for worse, and this is one such moment,” said Mr Shah.

The company said 275 elderly and vulnerable families living within Thika sub-county had benefited from 550 food ration packs (Soko maize meal flour and Ranee rice) with more donations also sent to Thika Children’s Rescue Centre, while caddies at Thika Sports Club got 100 food ration bundles.

The donations also included liquid handwashing soap, toiletries, water tanks and basins, as well as 30 bales of tissue paper and 10 cartons of bar soap to Thika Main Prison.

