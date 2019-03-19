News
Sonko Cabinet blow as Environment nominee rejectedTuesday, March 19, 2019 21:57
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has suffered another blow in his bid to constitute a full Cabinet after his Environment executive nominee was rejected by MCAs.
Sonia Birdi was unanimously rejected by the County Assembly on Tuesday, citing a lack of knowledge and understanding of the docket.
The MCAs said that Ms Birdi was not conversant with key issues touching on the environment sector.
Last week, Dr Stella Bosire declined her nomination to head the Health Services department.
This means that it is back to the drawing board for the City Hall boss to find suitable replacements for the two nominees.
Out of the five nominees presented for vetting by the governor, only three will now assume their positions, leaving two substantive executive vacancies to be filled soon.
The three successful nominees are Lucia Mulwa (Education), Pauline Kahiga Waititu (Devolution and Public Service Management,) and Winfred Gathagu (Finance and Economic Planning).
A report by the Committee on Appointments, that was vetting the nominees, faulted Ms Birdi for being temperamental, hostile, and arrogant, having refused to answer questions put to her during the vetting and therefore not fit to hold public office.
The report, tabled by Majority Leader Abdi Guyo, also criticised for failing to present her academic transcript and the certification of qualifications from the Commission for University (CUE) as is required for degrees and postgraduate certificates conferred by foreign universities.