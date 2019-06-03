News Spotlight on bank transfers to 2 traders as Kidero trial begins

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The trial of former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero and eight others started Monday, with the prosecution saying that they will prove that the accused abused their office.

Mr Kidero has been charged together with former chief officers in his administration over the alleged loss of Sh213 million. They include Lilian Ndegwa, Jimmy Mutuku Kiamba, Gregory Mwakanongo, Stephen Ogago Osiro, Luke Mugo and Maurice Ochieng Okere

They have denied a total of 35 counts. Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Joseph Riungu told chief magistrate Douglas Ogoti that they will table evidence that the accused persons caused the loss of public funds.

A former Nairobi chief officer in charge of health, Robert Ayisi, tabled in court a total of 21 payment vouchers to two traders John Githua and Grace Njeri — of Lodwar Wholesalers Ltd and Ngurumani Traders Ltd respectively.

Dr Ayisi said Abdi A. Mohamed from the EACC had sought, among other documents, bank transfers made to the two traders. The transfers were made between March 21, 2014 and December 2016.