State releases Sh6.6bn for varsity staff salary arrears

News
State releases Sh6.6bn for varsity staff salary arrearsWednesday, May 27, 2020 0:01
Public universities will this week receive Sh6.6 billion for payment of salary arrears, potentially avoiding a showdown with their more than 32,000 workers.
University Education and Research Principal Secretary Simon Nabukwesi said the funds were released to the universities last Friday.
“The funds will reflect in universities accounts this week,” said Mr Nabukwesi.
Workers at the universities have demanded that the funds be paid out together with this month’s salaries.
Mr Nabukwesi asked the universities to ensure that the payments are strictly done under the terms of the 2017/2021 collective bargaining agreement.
“Please acknowledge receipt of this letter and confirm payment of CBA arrears and remittance of all statutory deductions in accordance to applicable statutory regulations,” said Mr Nabukwesi in a letter to all the public universities’ vice-chancellors dated May 19.
The funds are expected to cover payments of basic salary, annual increment, pension, and gratuity and associated taxes.
The funds were approved by the National Assembly for the 2019/2020 financial year's supplementary II budget.
In the Headlines
Coronavirus accelerating in Kenya as State confirms 123 new casesBy ADONIJAH OCHIENG
Legal framework for KQ takeover out by AugustBy SAMWEL OWINO
15 hours ago
At least 285 killed as heavy rains recedeBy SARAH NANJALA
1 hour ago
Inflation seen stabilising for rest of year amid Covid-19By CHARLES MWANIKI
15 hours ago