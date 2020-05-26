News State releases Sh6.6bn for varsity staff salary arrears

Mr Simon Nabukwesi, the University Education PS. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Public universities will this week receive Sh6.6 billion for payment of salary arrears, potentially avoiding a showdown with their more than 32,000 workers.

University Education and Research Principal Secretary Simon Nabukwesi said the funds were released to the universities last Friday.

“The funds will reflect in universities accounts this week,” said Mr Nabukwesi.

Workers at the universities have demanded that the funds be paid out together with this month’s salaries.

Mr Nabukwesi asked the universities to ensure that the payments are strictly done under the terms of the 2017/2021 collective bargaining agreement.

“Please acknowledge receipt of this letter and confirm payment of CBA arrears and remittance of all statutory deductions in accordance to applicable statutory regulations,” said Mr Nabukwesi in a letter to all the public universities’ vice-chancellors dated May 19.

The funds are expected to cover payments of basic salary, annual increment, pension, and gratuity and associated taxes.