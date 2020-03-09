News Sudan's PM Hamdok survives assassination attempt: state

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. A car bomb exploded as his convoy passed through a Khartoum suburb on March 9, 2020. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Monday morning survived an assassination attempt, a statement released by his office says.

A car bomb, that seemed to target him, exploded moments after his convoy had passed the Cooper suburb, northeast of the capital Khartoum.

No one in the convoy was injured in the incident.

The PM was taken to a secure location after the incident.

More to follow...