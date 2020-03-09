advertisement
By MAWAHIB ABDALLATIF
    A car bomb, that seemed to target him, exploded moments after his convoy had passed the scene of the blast.
Sudan's PM Hamdok survives assassination attempt: state

Monday, March 9, 2020 11:47
Sudan's prime minister Abdalla Hamdok.
Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. A car bomb exploded as his convoy passed through a Khartoum suburb on March 9, 2020. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Monday morning survived an assassination attempt, a statement released by his office says.

A car bomb, that seemed to target him, exploded moments after his convoy had passed the Cooper suburb, northeast of the capital Khartoum.

No one in the convoy was injured in the incident.

The PM was taken to a secure location after the incident.

More to follow...

