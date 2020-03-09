News
Sudan's PM Hamdok survives assassination attempt: stateMonday, March 9, 2020 11:47
By MAWAHIB ABDALLATIF
Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Monday morning survived an assassination attempt, a statement released by his office says.
A car bomb, that seemed to target him, exploded moments after his convoy had passed the Cooper suburb, northeast of the capital Khartoum.
No one in the convoy was injured in the incident.
The PM was taken to a secure location after the incident.
More to follow...