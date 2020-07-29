News Survey footbridge nears opening

Ongoing construction of a footbridge at the Garden City bus stage on Thika Road. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Survey of Kenya/Kenya School of Monetary Studies (KSMS) footbridge will open for public use from next week, four years after Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) commissioned a local contractor to implement the project.

Kenha Director-General Peter Mundinia said the contractor, Fourways Construction, will this weekend complete the installation of the bridge.

“A section of the Thika superhighway at KSMS area will be partially closed from Friday at 9.30pm to Sunday 4.30am with traffic being diverted to the service lanes to allow hoisting of the steel superstructure,” he said.

Mr Mundinia urged motorists to exercise caution around the work areas and to comply with the proposed traffic management plan to allow the contractor complete the facility.

The Survey footbridge is part of four overpasses commissioned for construction four years ago to facilitate safe crossing for pedestrians and free flow of about 200,000 vehicles daily. Others are Garden City, Witeithie, and Mang’u.

advertisement

The Witeithie bridge was opened in February.