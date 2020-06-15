News TSC recounts headteachers ahead of Sh11bn CBA money

TSC chief executive officer Nancy Macharia. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has ordered a recount of headteachers, their deputies and senior teachers ahead of next month’s release of Sh11 billion under the final phase of 2017-2021 collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

This is after it emerged that country directors provided wrong information to the TSC ahead of the implementation of the Sh54 billion CBA for school administrators in July 2017.

TSC chief executive officer Nancy Macharia has directed the country directors to file accurate data by June 30.

“It has been established that some of you provided inaccurate and misleading data leading to erroneous conversion,” the TSC boss said.

“Classroom teachers were converted to grades exclusively reserved for institutional administrators, teachers serving as deputy or senior teachers were wrongly captured as head teachers while in other instances, staffing levels in terms of required administrators in a school exceeded the optimum establishment contrary to the established norms,” reads the circular by Mrs Macharia.

Close to 100,000 principals, their deputies, headteachers and senior teachers will get a pay rise in July.