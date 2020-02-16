News Thika highway footbridge opens

A section of Thika Road. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Witeithie footbridge is finally open for public use three years after Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) commissioned a local contractor to implement the Sh205 million project.

The facility will cut pedestrian deaths within the 27,500 people Witeithie ward as well as facilitate faster movement of traffic along the superhighway that accommodates about 70,000 vehicles daily.

Kenha assistant communication manager Charles Njogu said extra lanes were now being built as well as a bus bay on the service lane on either side of the road.

“Kenha thanks road users for the co-operation accorded to the contractor during the construction period. Kenha will continue improving the quality of the road to ensure a seamless flow of traffic to and from Nairobi,” said Mr Njogu in a statement.

A comprehensive study released recently by the State shows that about 313,000 people enter Nairobi between 6am to 9am daily with the 7am to 8am period witnessing the heaviest traffic flow inward flow at about 111,000 people.