News Thika road footbridges from China to arrive this month: KeNHA

A section of Thika Road. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Two additional footbridges to be installed on Thika Highway at a cost of Sh820 million, are set to arrive in the country this month in a move aimed at reducing pedestrian fatalities on the busy road.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), which opted to have the bridges welded in China, missed the June deadline to install the four footbridges.

The footbridges are being at Survey of Kenya (just before the junction to the Kenya School of Monetary Studies), the Garden Estate Junction, Witeithie, and Mang’u areas.

Plans to install the footbridges have been on the cards since August 2017 amid questions why Kenya opted to build the bridges in China.

Director-General Peter Mundinia Monday told the Business Daily that only two footbridges set to be installed at Witeithie and Mang’u areas are expected to arrive in the country this month and they will be installed immediately.

advertisement

“The two footbridges at Wetethie and Mang’u will arrive this month and the rest will follow immediately thereafter. In the next two months, we should be able to install all of them” said Mr Mundinia refusing to give details why the other two footbridges have not arrived in the country.

Work has started on four additional footbridges on Thika Road started last March at a cost of Sh820 million, adding to the existing 18 to enhance safety of pedestrians when speed bumps are removed.

The Kenya National Highway Authority awarded the contract to Interways Works Limited and Fourways Construction Limited.

Interways Works Limited is constructing the Witeithie and Mang’u footbridges at a cost of Sh430 million while Fourway Construction Limited is building the Survey of Kenya and Garden City footbridges at a cost of Sh390 million.

The agency is expected to remove safety bumps installed on the highway once the footbridges are complete.

Last year, the High Court ordered removal of speed bumps on the highway to ease traffic.