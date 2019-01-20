News Tourists at the Coast to get police escort

Tourists visiting any destination at the Coast will be escorted by armed multi-agency team to ensure their safety.

Police bosses in the region assured visitors that they will be protected whenever they leave hotels to various destinations as security is beefed up at tourist sites and across the borders with neighbouring countries.

“Following Nairobi’s attack, we have carried out various operations across the region where we netted people who have been arraigned in court for various offences,” Coast regional police commandant Marcus Ochola said.

Tourism players termed the Nairobi terror attack as an act of cowardice and condemned the incident as they assured tourists that security has been enhanced.

The World Tourism Organisation has also offered Kenya its support. In a tweet, the organisation said it will enhance efforts for African tourism.

“Tourism is a lifeline for Kenya bringing one million plus visitors annually,” read the tweet.

Kenya Coast Tourist Association (KCTA) and the Tourism Federation of Kenya assured visitors that Kenya was safe.

Federation chairman Mohamed Hersi said all means of transport have been secured, including the standard gauge railway connection between Nairobi and Mombasa.

He assured industry players that they will be updated on any unfolding developments through the federation safety and security centre.