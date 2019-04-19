News Traffic delays expected as part of Thika road shut for 3 months

Nairobi City County traffic marshals direct personal cars on Thika Road on December 3, 2018. PHOTO | FILE | NMG

Motorists on Thika highway should brace for major traffic congestion and delays at Allsopps where the main road will be closed for the next three months.

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority in a notice on Friday said the section will remain shut from April 22 to July 18 to allow the expansion of the overpass at GSU headquarters that gives vehicles access to and from Outer Ring Road.

“Due to the ongoing construction works to improve the junction between Thika superhighway and Outer Ring Road, the public is notified that the contractor shall close the overpass at GSU Headquarters,” it said.

Related Content

On Wednesday, motorists were caught up in a major snarl-up when the road was temporarily closed.

Service lanes

Motorists will be able to use service lanes on both sides of the superhighway.

Those seeking to access or exit Outer Ring road are expected to use the Survey underpass and the Mountain Mall overpass to their destination.

The Thika superhighway is one of Kenya’s busiest roads, handling about 200,000 vehicles daily, linking Nairobi to key agricultural counties in central Kenya, and to eastern and northeastern regions.