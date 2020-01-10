News Transport CS appoints new Kenya Railways boss

Mr Philip Jamuhuri Mainga. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Transport cabinet secretary James Macharia has appointed Philip Jamuhuri Mainga as the new managing director at the Kenya Railways Corporation(KRC) for a period of three years.

The appointment will see Mr Mainga take over the position from Mr Atanas Maina who was suspended from office on corruption allegations.

Mr Mainga was the business research and general manager at KRC before he took up the position of the managing director in an acting capacity in 2018.

He is taking up the job at a time the corporation is working round the clock to revamp old railway lines across the country.

His major task will entail improving the service on Madaraka Express that plies the Nairobi -Mombasa route.

His appointment also comes at a time the corporation is revamping it's management.

Under the the new changes, David Njogu is now the general manager for legal services, Edwin Njeru is the GM for internal audit and research, while Jessica Indangasi is GM for ICT.

Peter Kamakia becomes the accounts manager, John Maina is GM for planning, design and environment, while Francis Wanjohi takes over as the real estate valuation and agency manager.

The changes have also seen Job Otiwa now head strategy and economic planning, while Mark Murkomen is the security services manager.

Train services will be managed by Erick Kamwenwa, while Rebecca Owour takes over as the ICT manager. Everlyne Ngari will serve as the administration manager.