Tuju airlifted to Karen Hospital after morning accident

Jubilee secretary-general Raphael Tuju. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Jubilee secretary-general Raphael Tuju has been airlifted to Karen Hospital in Nairobi for specialized treatment following a grisly road crash Wednesday morning along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

ICT Secretary Joe Mucheru said Mr Tuju is currently at the city hospital from Kijabe Mission Hospital after undergoing a successful surgery.

Mr Tuju was involved in an early morning road crash in a Toyota Prado at Magina area along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

He was heading to Kabarak from Nairobi to attend the former President Daniel Arap Moi’s burial.

The car Mr Tuju was riding in was towed to Lari police station. PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

“CS Raphael Tuju is stable after undergoing an operation at the Kijabe Mission Hospital and airlifted to Nairobi,’ said CS Mucheru in tweet posted on his social media account.

The police report from the Lari police station confirmed that the accident happened at around 6.45am.

The accident involved Mr Tuju's car, a matatu and a Toyota Allion saloon car.

The police chopper that was to airlift Tuju to Nairobi after the crash. PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

It said that Tuju had chest and abdominal injuries while his bodyguard Charles Oyaro had a fracture at the right hand.

Tuju's driver had a fracture of the right leg while the matatu driver was unconscious and has been put into a life support machine.

The other 12 passengers who were in the matatu sustained minor injuries. They were rushed to Kijabe Mission Hospital for treatment.