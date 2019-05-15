News Njeru, Majanja sworn in to Judicial Service Commission

Two members of the Judicial Service Commission took the oath of office on Tuesday bringing the commission to a full house.

Mr Michael Njeru Macharia, who was recently elected by lawyers as a male representative, and Justice David Majanja of the High Court were sworn in, in a ceremony presided over by Chief Justice David Maraga.

Justice Majanja was elected by members of the Kenya Judges and Magistrates Association and replaces Justice Aggrey Muchelule at the JSC.

Mr Macharia promised not to appear in courts or tribunals to represent clients or engage in any forms of conflict of interest, by using his position for personal gain.

“They (lawyers) want the representatives to serve strictly for one term in order to give others an opportunity to serve,” he said.

The LSK male representative defeated Prof Tom Ojienda during the elections held last week.

The 11-member JSC comprise of CJ Maraga, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu (representing Supreme Court), Justice Mohammed Warsame (Court of Appeal), Attorney General Kihara Kariuki, Emily Ominde; Mercy Deche (Vice Chairperson- LSK) and Patrick Gichohi. Others are Felix Koskei and Prof Olive Mugenda.

Mr Macharia said LSK want an efficient Judiciary that sorts out practice issues in a manner that will ensure respect for their time, reduction of expenses and expeditious conclusion of matters. They want, he added, quality and predictable decisions made in a timely manner.

Mr Macharia said he will ensure recruitment of judicial officers and staff is open, transparent and professional, as well as expeditious conclusion of complaints.

The JSC will from next month embark of recruitment of 41 judges of the Court of Appeal, Environment and Land court and Employment and Labour Relations court.

“I assure you Chief Justice that I will work with you and my fellow commissioners in building institutional frameworks that are respected and Kenyans will be proud of. I am confident we will be a commission that will be solely driven by public interest,” he said.

Justice Majanja said it was an honour for fellow judges and magistrates to elect him as their representative.