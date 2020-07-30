News US gives Kenya Covid-19 fight Sh1.76bn boost

Kibera slum in Nairobi. Government measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 have disrupted informal labour markets and led to huge income loss for many low-income households. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

Kenya has so far received Sh1.76 billion ($16.3 million) in aid from the United States meant to fight the coronavirus pandemic, a report by the US Department of State shows.

The report released on Wednesday states that Sh1.45 billion ($13.5 million) is for provision of food to vulnerable persons and boosting the creation of awareness against the virus that has led to economic disruptions.

The US Department of State further says that more than Sh290.79 million ($2.7 million) has also been allocated to cater for refugees and their host communities.

Kenya’s total confirmed Covid-19 cases stood at 19,125 on Wednesday amid concerns of overwhelming health facilities as the country heads to the peak of infections projected for next month and September. Those who have recovered are 8,021 while 311 have succumbed.

The US says that it remains keen on helping developing economies and the rest of the world to fight the pandemic through funding vaccine development and provision of funds to help countries mitigate the economic shocks of the Covid-19.

“This funding, provided by US taxpayers, will save lives by improving public health education; protecting healthcare facilities; and increasing laboratory, disease-surveillance, and rapid-response capacity in more than 120 countries,” the US Department of State said on Wednesday.

Kenya remains one of the biggest beneficiaries of US aid in the Covid-19 fight. In the last 20 years, the country has received Sh1.26 trillion ($11.7 billion), which includes Sh721.59 billion ($6.7 million) for the health sector from Washington.