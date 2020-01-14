News
Uhuru Kenyatta reshuffles Cabinet, names new ministersTuesday, January 14, 2020 13:05
President Uhuru Kenyatta has confirmed Ukur Yatani as the Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury even as he pledged to focus on the economy this year.
In a televised address in Mombasa on Tuesday, the President announced a raft of changes targeting the agricultural sector and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in a bid to revitalise the economy.
He also named a new Cabinet line up saying he intended to enhance efficiency, speed of delivery, and reduce wastage and leakage of public resources.
Mr Kenyatta fired Mwangi Kiunjuri as the Agriculture CS, replacing him with Peter Munya who was in charge of Trade.
Mr Yatani, who was CS Labour, was the acting Treasury boss since July following the suspension of Henry Rotich who faces corruption charges.
The President also moved CS Rachel Omamo to Foreign Affairs replacing Monica Juma who now takes over Ms Omamo's docket at the Ministry of Defence.
Other CSs moved are Sicily Kariuki (Health) to Water, and Simon Chelugui (Water) to Labour.
Principles Secretaries reshuffled are:
- Joe Okudo - Sports
- Chris Kiptoo - Environment & Forestry
- Kevit Desai - East Africa Community
- Margaret W Mwakima - Regional Development
- Esther J Koimett - Broadcasting & Telecommunications
- Peter Kaberia - Mining
- Safina Kwekwe - Tourism
- Colletta A Suda - Gender
NOMINATIONS
Mr Kenyatta also nominated ex-minister and former Nyeri Senator Mutahi Kagwe as the CS for Health and Betty Maina as CS Industrialisation. Ms Maina was the Principal Secretary, Investment and Industry.
Other nominations are:
- John Weru - PS Trade
- Dr Jwan Ouma - PS Vocational and Technical Training
- Mary Kimunye - PS Public Service
- Simon Nabukwesi - PS University Education and Research
- Solomon Kitungu - PS Transport
- Enoch Momanyi Onyango - PS Physical Planning
Those nominated will undergo parliamentary vetting before appointment to the jobs.
The President also moved the State Department of Cooperatives from Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade, Enterprise Development and Cooperatives to Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries; and State Department of Youth Affairs from Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs to Ministry of ICT and Innovations and renamed the Ministries.