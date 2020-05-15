News Uhuru appoints former Controller of Budget as new NTSA chair

Former Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Former Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo has been named chairperson of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

The appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta will see Ms Odhiambo take over the role from Lt. Gen (Rtd) Jackson Waweru whose term came to an end at the road’s agency last year.

Ms Odhiambo, who is an accountant by profession will take over the job for a period of three years.

Before her appointment, Alice Chesire has been holding the potion in an acting capacity after joining the board of NTSA last February.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 (1) (a) of the National Transport and Safety Authority Act, 2012, I, Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint— Agnes N. Odhiambo to be the Chairperson of the board of the NTSA , for a period of three years,” read the notice in the Kenya Gazette.

Ms Odhiambo, like former Auditor-General Edward Ouko, came into office in August 2011.

Their eight-year non-renewable term came to an end last August.

She was replaced by Margaret Nyakango, a director at the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), as the new Controller of Budget.

Ms Odhiambo will be steering a team comprising NTSA director-general George Njao; Treasury Cabinet secretary Ukur Yatani; Transport Permanent Secretary Solomon Kitungu; Attorney General Paul Kihara and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.

Others are Francis Mwongo (member); Moses Nderitu - Private Sector Representative; Catherine Waweru (member); Meshack Kidenda (member) and Wilfred Nyamwamu.

Ms Odhiambo will also be joing NTSA barely a few weeks after the agency temporarily suspended crucial services including issuance of the new digital driving licence to tame the spread of coronavirus.

However, members of the Public, NTSA said can continue applying for the smart driving licence as the service is available online.

The roads agency further indicated that during the period, collection of logbooks, passenger service vehicle badges as well as issuance of number plates will remain suspended.

Driver testing and motor vehicle inspection were also been suspended until further notice.