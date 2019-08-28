Uhuru picks Stephen Masha as acting Controller of Budget

News
Uhuru picks Stephen Masha as acting Controller of BudgetWednesday, August 28, 2019 11:41
President Uhuru Kenyatta has Appointed Stephen Masha as the Controller of Budget in an acting capacity following the exit of Agnes Odhiambo whose term came to an end on Monday.
In a Gazette notice published Tuesday, the appointment takes effect with immediate effect for a period of 90 days, until a substantive office holder is appointed to take up the position.
Mr Masha is a certified public accountant and a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK).
He is previously been the deputy Controller of Budget.
“In exercise of powers conferred by section 7(1) of the Controller of Budget Act, 2016, I Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces, designate Stephen Masha to be the acting Controller of Budget for a period of 90 days with effect August 27, 2019,” said the Gazette notice.
Auditor-General Edward Ouko and Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo came into office in August, 2011.
They left the office early this week when their eight-year non-renewable terms come to an end.
Unlike Ms Odhiambo whose tenure was less controversial, Mr Ouko’s stay was characterised by strained resources and an ouster bid on claims that he was involved in wastage of public funds and had failed the integrity test.
In 2016, Mr Ouko came under a scathing attack from President Uhuru Kenyatta who criticised his investigations into the Sh280 billion Eurobond saga.
To be able to qualify for the Controller of Budget and Auditor General jobs, one has to have 10 years of experience in public finance management or auditing.
Those eyeing the seat should have cleared all their tax obligation and should have a degree in Finance, Accounting and economics.
