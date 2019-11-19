News Uhuru picks new Controller of Budget

Ms Margaret Nyakango during a past golf tournament at Eldoret Club. FILE PHOTO | NMG

President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated Margaret Nyakango, a director at the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), as the new Controller of Budget (CoB).

Ms Nyakango, who has also worked as finance director at Africa International University, was picked from a shortlist that included Edith King’ori, Duncan Otieno, and Judith Akumu.

Mr Kenyatta forwarded the nominee's name to Parliament for vetting and approval before she can be formally appointed to replace Agnes Odhiambo as Controller of Budget.

Ms Odhiambo's eight-year non-renewable term came to an end in August.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi forwarded Ms Nyakango's name to the Committee on Finance and National Planning for vetting.

Fifteen people applied for the post, including Stephen Masha, the acting Controller of Budget, Elizabeth Mwathi, Abiniza Macklin Ogolla, Karen Kandie, Muinde Patrick, Celestine Munda, Justus Nyamunga, James Aloyo, William Kipkemboi, Abukar Abdirahman, and Leonard Rangala.

Ms Nyakango, a certified public accountant, holds a Doctorate of Business Administration from the University of Liverpool, UK.

She is member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) and the Association of Women Accountants of Kenya, where she mentors young aspiring women professionals.

President Kenyatta had appointed Mr Masha as the Controller of Budget in an acting capacity following the exit of Ms Odhiambo.

The law required him to act for a period of 90 days or until a substantive office holder was appointed. Mr Masha is also a certified public accountant and a member of ICPAK.

Ms Odhiambo, like former Auditor-General Edward Ouko, came into office in August 2011.

They left the office on August 27, 2019 when their eight-year non-renewable terms came to an end.