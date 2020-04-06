News Uhuru restricts movement as Kenya Covid-19 cases rise to 158

President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks from State House, Nairobi on April 6, 2020. He announced a new raft of measures aimed at combating the spread of Covid-19. PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Kenya has confirmed 16 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the national tally to 158 infections.

In an address made by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House Nairobi, the government has also reported two more deaths, bringing toll to six.

“As the pandemic sweeps through the nations of the world, Kenya has not been spared. Never has our national interest been threatened to this extent before. Our families, our schools, our way of life, the way we worship, our economy, our businesses, our workers, every single Kenyan stands threatened by this invisible, relentless enemy that is Covid-19,” President Uhuru said.

The President has also announced tougher measures including restriction of movement in and out of the Nairobi Metropolitan area for a period of 21 days effective 7pm Monday evening.

The metropolitan area is designated as Nairobi City County; part of Kiambu County up to Chania River Bridge (Thika), including Rironi, Ndenderu and Kiambu Town; part of Machakos County up to Athi River and Katani, and Kajiado County’s Kitengela, Kiserian, Ongata Rongai and Ngong Town.

The movement restrictions also apply to Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties and takes effect from Wednesday 7pm.

The President said about 82 percent of cases were reported in Nairobi, and 14 percent in Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa.

“There shall be cessation of all movements of road, rail and air in Nairobi Metropolitan Area and counties of Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale,” Mr Kenyatta announced.

No automobiles will be allowed to move in or out of the counties save for cargo vehicles.

“The movement of food supplies and other cargo will continue as normal during the declared containment period through road, railway and air.

“Any cargo-carrying vehicle or vessel shall be charged to a single driver and designated assistants; all of whom shall be designated as such in writing by the owner or operator of the said vehicle or vessel with reference to that vehicle or vessel,” the President said.

FUND

Mr Kenyatta said he was aware that the enhanced measures would complicate and inconvenience many Kenyans but failing to do it would lead to even greater suffering.

The President also directed the National Treasury to use the Sh2 billion recovered from proceeds of corruption to support and cushion the most vulnerable groups including the elderly, orphans and the disabled.