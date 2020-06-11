News Virus patients set for community-based care

Slum dwellers who test positive for Covid-19 but show no symptoms will be isolated at facilities within their communities as the government moves to create hospital space for emergency.

Official statistics indicate that 78 percent of the Covid-19 patients in Kenya are either asymptomatic or show mild signs that require no hospitalisation.

Ministry of Health (MoH) Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said during Covid-19 briefing on Wednesday that providing care to such cases in community-based facilities would create hospital admission space for more serious cases and allow healthcare workers to focus their attention to persons requiring medical attention.

“For Covid-19 patients who live in informal settlements the government is identifying community institutions that meet the requirement of providing care,” he said.

The government will cover the cost of isolating the asymptomatic patients in these institutions, he said.

One will only be admitted to a community facility where it is determined home isolation is difficult.