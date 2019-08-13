News Wangusi gets more time at helm in CA board hitch

CA Director General Francis Wangusi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) Director General Francis Wangusi will remain in office even after the expiry of his term, albeit temporarily.

This came after the Consumers Federation of Kenya (Cofek) filed a case and obtained orders directing CA to maintain status quo, pending the determination of the case.

Employment and Labour Relations court judge Maureen Onyango directed Cofek lawyer Henry Kurauka to serve CA, the Public Service Commission and the Attorney General with the court papers ahead of the hearing of the case on August 27.

Mr Wangusi’s term is set to expire on August 23, after serving for eight years.

Cofek argued that there is no legitimate board in place at CA and the planned recruitment to replace Mr Wangusi is therefore unlawful.

“It is for this reason that this matter is extremely urgent and that it is only this Honourable Court that can save the situation by granting the orders sought by the petitioner, in the public interest,” Mr Kurauka said in the application.

He urged the court to intervene and put an immediate stop to the unlawful purported recruitment of Mr Wangui’s successor, stating that it was being conducted in a shadowy manner and single-handedly by the chairman.

Mr Kurauka said the situation had been worsened by the ongoing separate cases, challenging the lawfulness of the amended Section 6B of the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998.