News Water bottlers say new tax to increase price by 80 percent

Water bottlers have warned consumers to brace for an 80 percent jump in 20-litre container prices should the revenue agency implement a new tax.

The Water Bottlers Association of Kenya (WBAK), a lobby which says it represents 250 bottlers and refillers on Wednesday warned of job cuts in their sector that employs 30,000 people directly and indirectly arising should the new tax take effect.

WBAK chairperson Henry Kabogo said the new excise tax will lead to the retail cost of a 20 liter water container retail ing at between Sh250 and Sh350 to between Sh450 and Sh550.

Mr Kabogo said some water bottling firms may not cope with higher production costs and maybe compelled to shut down if the new system is implemented. The association is consequently seeking concessions from the taxman in the implementation of additional excise stamps targeting drinking water and other beverages.

During the weekend the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) postponed the roll-out of the Excisable Goods Management System (EGMS) that would have seen manufacturers from September 1 required to affix the new generation excise stamps on bottled water, juices, soda, energy drinks, non-alcoholic beverages, food supplements and cosmetics.

The KRA had said extending use of excise stamps to the non-alcoholic sector was mainly informed by the need to address unregulated products and enhancing revenues.

The KRA had earlier said it expects to collect an additional Sh3.6 billion after the introduction of new excise stamps.

The water bottler welcomed the postponement, saying the taxman should consult.

“We welcome postponement of the EGMS rollout to a date we do not know. We want to believe all stakeholders will be called in order to discuss rollout when all of us are ready,” said Mr Kabogo.