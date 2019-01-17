News US denies they had prior knowledge of the Dusit attack

A man reacts in the arms of a relative in Nairobi, on January 16, 2019, while identifying the bodies of the victims after the terrorist attack at the DusitD2 complex. The US has dismissed reports circulating on social media that they had advance information of the attack. PHOTO | SIMON MAINA | AFP

The United States Thursday dismissed claims that they had prior knowledge of the DusitD2 hotel attack, hat left 21 people dead.

US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec issued a statement responding to reports circulated on social media that a US delegation that had been booked at the hotel had changed the venue just a day before the attack.

This fuelled speculation that Washington may have been privy to the threat before it happened.

“Contrary to some false reports on social media, the United States had no advance notice of the attack, nor did we ever advise American citizens or our staff to avoid the DusitD2 prior to the incident,” Mr Godec said, a day after the 20-hour siege was declared over.

In his statement, Mr Godec said his country is working closely with the Kenyan authorities to provide assistance in the aftermath of the attack.

“We deplore the spread of false information in the wake of this tragedy, which only serves to hamper ongoing efforts to defeat terrorism,” Mr Godec said.