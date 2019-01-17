US denies they had prior knowledge of the Dusit attack

News
US denies they had prior knowledge of the Dusit attackThursday, January 17, 2019 15:50
The United States Thursday dismissed claims that they had prior knowledge of the DusitD2 hotel attack, hat left 21 people dead.
US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec issued a statement responding to reports circulated on social media that a US delegation that had been booked at the hotel had changed the venue just a day before the attack.
This fuelled speculation that Washington may have been privy to the threat before it happened.
“Contrary to some false reports on social media, the United States had no advance notice of the attack, nor did we ever advise American citizens or our staff to avoid the DusitD2 prior to the incident,” Mr Godec said, a day after the 20-hour siege was declared over.
In his statement, Mr Godec said his country is working closely with the Kenyan authorities to provide assistance in the aftermath of the attack.
“We deplore the spread of false information in the wake of this tragedy, which only serves to hamper ongoing efforts to defeat terrorism,” Mr Godec said.
He added: “We reiterate our deepest condolences to the families and friends of all those who were killed in this craven attack and wish a quick recovery to those who were injured. We stand shoulder to shoulder with Kenya.”