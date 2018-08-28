News Weatherman predicts week of rain, traffic jams in Nairobi

Heavy traffic jam in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Nairobi residents should brace for heavy traffic jams on their evening commutes after the weatherman predicted a week of rain.

Many city dwellers had to wait for buses for long hours on Monday evening after motorists jammed the roads following heavy rain. At the busy KenCom stage, for instance, there was no bus by 8.30pm as commuters waited patiently for vehicles to ferry them home.

The scenario was replicated at the Ambassadeur stage and many others in the city. The Kenya Meteorological Department said Nairobi and other areas of the central highlands wil experience “mainly cool and cloudy mornings with the possibility of rain” up to September 3.

Showers will be expected in some places of the central highlands which cover Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Kiambu, and Murang’a among other areas.

The forecast says that the Lake Victoria Basin and the Rift Valley will also experience afternoon and evening showers, while northern Kenya will be sunny.