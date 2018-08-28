Weatherman predicts week of rain, traffic jams in Nairobi

News
Weatherman predicts week of rain, traffic jams in NairobiTuesday, August 28, 2018 20:24
Nairobi residents should brace for heavy traffic jams on their evening commutes after the weatherman predicted a week of rain.
Many city dwellers had to wait for buses for long hours on Monday evening after motorists jammed the roads following heavy rain. At the busy KenCom stage, for instance, there was no bus by 8.30pm as commuters waited patiently for vehicles to ferry them home.
The scenario was replicated at the Ambassadeur stage and many others in the city. The Kenya Meteorological Department said Nairobi and other areas of the central highlands wil experience “mainly cool and cloudy mornings with the possibility of rain” up to September 3.
Showers will be expected in some places of the central highlands which cover Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Kiambu, and Murang’a among other areas.
The forecast says that the Lake Victoria Basin and the Rift Valley will also experience afternoon and evening showers, while northern Kenya will be sunny.
The Coast will mostly be sunny over the forecast period, though it is likely to change between Friday and Monday when “there will be a possibility of morning showers”.
In the Headlines
Petrol tax vote punches Sh71bn hole in budgetBy BRIAN NGUGI By EDWIN MUTAI
41 minutes ago
Warehouse developers turn to Nairobi bypassesBy JAMES NGUNJIRI
13 hours ago
EACC arrests PS Lesiyampe over maize scandalBy HARRY MISIKO
3 hours ago
Centum’s gains on real estate dip 35pcBy CONSTANT MUNDA
11 hours ago