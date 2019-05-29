News Fake gold scam is a non-issue, says Wetangula

Bungoma senator Moses Wetangula. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula, who is a person of interest in the ongoing investigations into fake gold scam, now says it is “a non-issue”.

Reports had indicated that detectives had summoned him on Wednesday but the Ford-Kenya party leader said he was not aware of such summons.

On Wednesday morning, the lawmaker led a meeting of his party in the capital Nairobi.

“I am here because I am here,” he said when asked about the summons.

“I am here for my party meetings. I am not aware of what you are talking about, it is a non-issue to me and I don't want to engage in it.”

From the party meeting, he said, he was scheduled to condole with the family of former Amagoro MP Fredrick Oduya Oprong.

“I'll be in a committee meeting at Senate and I’ll be in the plenary in the afternoon debating issues of the country as they come on the floor,” he said.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is looking into case where a Dubai businessman claims he lost sh400 million to scammers.

Reports had indicated that Mr Wetangula was expected to shed light on the scam that has rocked Nairobi and beyond.

The senator has maintained silence over the rip-off that has seen international investors lose billions of shillings to local and foreign conmen running riot in the Kenyan capital.

The Nasa co-principal, who for the last few days been out of the country, resurfaced on Tuesday afternoon when he contributed to a Senate debate on money lenders.

Later, he honoured the former Amagoro MP, who passed away on Monday.

In his presentation, the senator decried what he termed as “abject lives” that former leaders, including MPs, lead after retirement.